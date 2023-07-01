Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,966 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

