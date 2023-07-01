Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $655,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

