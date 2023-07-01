Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

