Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

NYSE GRMN opened at $104.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

