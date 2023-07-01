Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SNX opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

