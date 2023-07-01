Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

