Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.67 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $56.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

