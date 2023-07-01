Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 618,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

