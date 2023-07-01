Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 170,790 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 257,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

