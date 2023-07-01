Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 529,102 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 544,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 682,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,164,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,347,000 after purchasing an additional 261,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,916,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWA opened at $22.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

