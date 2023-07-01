Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

CRWD opened at $146.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.95, a PEG ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.