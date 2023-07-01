Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

