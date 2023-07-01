Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $645.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

