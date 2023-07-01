Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $332.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.69 and its 200 day moving average is $317.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

