Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 81,507 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 81,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

BEN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

