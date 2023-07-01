Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 91,806 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

NYSE:OMC opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

