Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $12.22 Million Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,416,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,374,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000.

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

