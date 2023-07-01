Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $162.69.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

