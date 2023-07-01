Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

