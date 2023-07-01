Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.