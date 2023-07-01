Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.