Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 5,813 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 41,521.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE JKS opened at $44.37 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.83.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.16. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

