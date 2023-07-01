Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

