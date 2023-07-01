Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 7,873 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
