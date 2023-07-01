Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,258,456 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $98,537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 99,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,609 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,987 shares of company stock worth $675,939 and have sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.