Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.90. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

