Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in Gartner were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $350.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.05 and a 1-year high of $363.12. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

