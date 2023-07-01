Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.