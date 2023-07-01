Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.