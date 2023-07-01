Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1,128.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.