Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,179 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

