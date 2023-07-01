Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 15,086 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3,959.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,467 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $16.57 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,997 shares of company stock worth $3,167,157. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

