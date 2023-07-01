Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,041 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.19 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

