Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,513 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 3.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

