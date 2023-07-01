Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,628 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,578,000 after purchasing an additional 821,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after acquiring an additional 900,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

