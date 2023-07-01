Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 554 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.