Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 611 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

