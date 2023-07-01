Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

