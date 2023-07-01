Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

