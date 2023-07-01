Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.