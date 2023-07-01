Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

