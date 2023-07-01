Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 814.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $707,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,480,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,625,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 335,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 98,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $5,088,215.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,859,059.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.47 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

