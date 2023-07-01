Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LYG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.