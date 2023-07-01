Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $195,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195,934 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,104,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

