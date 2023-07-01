Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 68.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.90 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

