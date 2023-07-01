Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “top pick” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

DAL opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.