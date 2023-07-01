Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.