Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 972.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $106.09 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.59.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

