Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $215,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 96,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Performance

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

