Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 876.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.